Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 82,720 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of Granite Construction at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GVA stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $39.99. 1,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,490. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

