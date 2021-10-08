Walthausen & Co. LLC Increases Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. NBT Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.9% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.27% of NBT Bancorp worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.28. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

