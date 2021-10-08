Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in City were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in City by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in City by 145.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in City by 89.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,613. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.65. City Holding has a one year low of $55.34 and a one year high of $88.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

