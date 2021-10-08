Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Update

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 46,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 103,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,760. Avanti Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

