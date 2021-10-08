Arion Market Capitalization Tops $56,260.48 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $56,260.48 and $18.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arion has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00142988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00094210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,260.05 or 0.99697217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.78 or 0.06516839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,762,263 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.