CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.10% of CSG Systems International worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 433.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 106.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 29,448 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSGS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.13. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,341. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.