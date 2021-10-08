Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 22,093 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 207.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in CSX by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in CSX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

