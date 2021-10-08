ODUWA 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,217.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $10,217.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,483.93 or 1.00108586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00053285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004928 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.59 or 0.00537602 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004794 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.