Comparing MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) & IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 23.89% 115.28% 32.06% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -90.46% -82.75%

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 2 3 0 2.60 MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $675.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.78%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $2.71 billion 19.47 $581.78 million $6.71 92.33 MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 167.70 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management. The Water segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of products used in the detection of various microbiological parameters in water. The LPD segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic tests and related instrumentation and performs services, which are used to manage the health status of livestock and poultry, to improve producer, and to ensure the quality and safety of milk and food. The Other operating segment combines and presents products for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market with its out-licensing arrangements. The company was founded by David Evans Shaw on December 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

