Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $314.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

