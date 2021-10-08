Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average is $155.53. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

