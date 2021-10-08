$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISBC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,467. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

