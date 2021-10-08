Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 836,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,966 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $202,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 19.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in IQVIA by 162.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 2,480.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.36. 1,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,203. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.