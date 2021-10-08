Carmignac Gestion Sells 1,556,173 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,556,173 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 70,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 491,850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 357,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

CARA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 538,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,968. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.77 million, a P/E ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

