iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,132 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91.

