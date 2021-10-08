Overbrook Management Corp Has $20.15 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 4.2% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.19. The company had a trading volume of 856,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,978,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $440.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.