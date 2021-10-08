Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 164,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Corteva stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. 16,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,641. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

