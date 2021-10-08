Majedie Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 40,550 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 4.9% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $73,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,867. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $126.80 and a 1-year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.59.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

