Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 78,263 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 78,263 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.88. 392,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,701,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

