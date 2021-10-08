Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Holdings Lifted by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,378 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Copa were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 19.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,628,000 after purchasing an additional 93,099 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Copa by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 520,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Copa by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after purchasing an additional 808,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 46.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.97. 1,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,747. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPA. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

