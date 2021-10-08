Pointe Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONEOK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 531,227 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,477,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.15.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.