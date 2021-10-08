Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

