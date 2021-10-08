$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Horizon posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 29,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

FHN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 86,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,733. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

