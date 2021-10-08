Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 185 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $264.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,833. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

