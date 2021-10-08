Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $107,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

