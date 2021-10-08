China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.92. 15,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,623. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $568.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $886,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

