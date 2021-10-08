Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Update

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Marten Transport by 851.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

