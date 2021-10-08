$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.13. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

HLMN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,876. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

