$314.65 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce sales of $314.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $318.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $348.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,014,000 after purchasing an additional 753,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,274,000 after purchasing an additional 669,646 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.