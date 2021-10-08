Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.83

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.83 and traded as low as C$6.29. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$6.41, with a volume of 22,716 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$434.46 million and a P/E ratio of 25.64.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$334.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

