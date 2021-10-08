Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.38

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.38 and traded as low as C$17.39. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$18.00, with a volume of 150,884 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

