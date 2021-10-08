Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.38

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.38 and traded as low as C$17.39. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$18.00, with a volume of 150,884 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

