Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $71.36

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.36 and traded as low as $62.90. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $63.61, with a volume of 5,731 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $147.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. Analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

