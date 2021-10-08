Rio2 (CVE:ATM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Rio2 Limited (CVE:ATM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as low as C$0.67. Rio2 shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68.

About Rio2 (CVE:ATM)

Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Chile. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Cerro Maricunga gold project located in Region III northeast of the city of Copiapo. Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

