-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). Transocean reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,864,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

