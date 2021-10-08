Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,987,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,520. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $123.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

