Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 680.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.23. 37,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,645. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.98 and a 200 day moving average of $196.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.