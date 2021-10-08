Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up to $21.20

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $21.77. Tenaris shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 24,167 shares changing hands.

TS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tenaris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenaris by 143.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tenaris by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

