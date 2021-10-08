Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Moderna by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Shares of MRNA opened at $310.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,678,785.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,215,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,528,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,524,340. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

