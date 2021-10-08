Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 1,456.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,673 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,493,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Bank of Italy increased its position in CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,744,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,072,000 after buying an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CNH Industrial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,819,000 after buying an additional 701,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

