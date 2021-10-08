O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 122.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after buying an additional 42,219 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $612.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $629.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $601.93 and its 200-day moving average is $566.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.96.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

