Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $139.32. The company had a trading volume of 65,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,340. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average of $137.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.