SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,155,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,024,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,951 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. 9,288,729 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

