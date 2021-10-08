SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 8.6% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. 88,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,969. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48.

