Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.1% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.54. 62,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,416,660. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $268.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FBN Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,478 shares of company stock worth $203,925,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

