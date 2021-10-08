Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.15 Million

Brokerages expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to report sales of $333.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $333.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEBR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

WEBR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,507. Weber has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.04.

Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

