Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Down 22.7% This Week

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.09 or 0.00007551 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $100.48 million and approximately $158.61 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00062943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00143697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,192.70 or 0.99938792 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.69 or 0.06525829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

