Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,564.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $22,564.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.00514649 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 44,790,832 coins and its circulating supply is 38,090,832 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

