Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11,651.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 352,094 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $209.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

