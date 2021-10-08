55I LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $201.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.18 and its 200-day moving average is $187.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.73.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

