Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $10.88 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 64.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,303 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,757,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,992,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.